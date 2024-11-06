WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Prepares to Rush Last-Minute Aid to Ukraine

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 05:06 PM EST

With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office in January, the Biden administration is planning to push through what's left of the remaining $6 billion in Ukraine security assistance by Inauguration Day, Politico reported Wednesday.

The plan is the only way the White House can keep providing munitions to Ukraine in its war against Russia, Politico reported. But logistical hurdles remain. It can take months for the weapons to get to Ukraine and a Trump administration could halt the shipments before they arrive.

The Pentagon will remain "on track to continue to provide the authorized assistance to support Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Charlie Dietz told Politico. "We expect to have further assistance in the coming weeks."

After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited with the White House in September, Biden directed the Pentagon to allocate the remainder of the military aid that had been appropriated by Congress before the end of his term, Politico reported.

Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance have been critical of providing Ukraine with billions of dollars in aid and that Europe should provide greater assistance.

Aiding Ukraine still has support in some pockets of the Republican Senate Conference. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the incoming chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, had called for Biden to expediate equipment to Ukraine before the end of his term, Politico reported.

Trump said on the campaign trail he would end the war between Ukraine and Russia before he returns to the White House.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


