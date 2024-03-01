Biden Aides Struggling to Protect President From Protests

Aides to President Joe Biden are trying various methods to help avoid pro-Palestinian protests at events organized by the White House and his reelection campaign, NBC News reports.

Several sources told NBC that Biden's aides have been taking steps to minimize the number of distractions when Biden makes a public appearance, including booking him at smaller venues and not releasing the exact locations of his events until he arrives.

"He's better in small venues," one unnamed Biden ally said, adding that "he thrives" at retail politics.

"But the downside is that means he doesn't reach as many voters," they added. "The point is to reach as many voters as you can, and those small events don't."

The Biden campaign is reportedly applying this more secretive approach to its upcoming fundraiser with Biden and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, which will be moderated by talk show host Stephen Colbert, who is described by the campaign as low-risk and friendly.

Some organizers are considering hiring a third party to vet the event's attendees, but the Biden campaign reportedly hopes that the cost of tickets will be high enough to deter non-supporters from trying to attend.

Earlier this week, police arrested several dozen people who participated in a pro-Palestinian protest inside 30 Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, where Biden was giving an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."