Tags: joe biden | jill biden | queen elizabeth | funeral | king charles | london

Bidens Head to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

joe biden and jill biden walk arm in arm
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Getty Images)

Saturday, 17 September 2022 01:43 PM EDT

President Joe Biden, and first lady Jill, headed to the United Kingdom on Saturday to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new royal and a new prime minister are settling in.

The hawkish approach of new Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the U.S.-U.K. relationship "special but not exclusive," could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership.

Biden and Truss had been set to meet Sunday, but the prime minister's office said Saturday they would skip the weekend hello, opting instead for a meeting at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

The queen died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year reign, sparking grief and mourning across the United Kingdom and around the world.

She had met multiple U.S. presidents, including, in more recent years, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush. She met 13 of the past 14 American presidents, all except Lyndon Johnson and starting with Harry Truman in 1951 when she was still a princess.

The Bidens, who joined the queen for tea in June 2021, are due to arrive in London on Saturday evening.

On Sunday they are scheduled to pay respects to the late sovereign, whose coffin is lying in Westminster Hall. Afterward, they will sign an official condolence book before attending a reception hosted by King Charles.

The state funeral on Monday is to be attended by nearly 100 presidents and heads of government.

Biden, 79, has said the queen reminded him of his mother. The president is familiar with grief, having lost his adult son to cancer in 2015 and his wife and young daughter to a car accident decades ago.

The president will return to Washington on Monday after the funeral.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

