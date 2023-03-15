Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 4 Bidens Peddled Influence Globally

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that four members of the Biden family were involved in "influence-peddling schemes around the world."

Appearing Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Kentucky Republican said a new family tree member could be added to the probe of President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and Joe's brother, James Biden.

Comer believes this new development means "another trail" has been cleared with the unnamed individual. He also says it proves that the Bidens "have been trying to disguise money that they've been receiving from China."

"Remember, none of this money from China ever went – that we found – directly to the Biden family," Comer explained. "It always went through another pass-through, or two pass-throughs, or three pass-throughs."

The panel chair theorized that the banks potentially flagged many of those transactions because "it looked like they were laundering money."

However, Comer maintains the Bidens' primary purpose was to "hide the source."

"It was coming from two individuals directly linked in with the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]. Very, very close ties to the CCP," Comer said of the money. "And then it went through one pass-through account, and then directly into three different Biden accounts."

According to Comer, much of the evidence obtained came through his Bank of America subpoena of three individuals' records. Those records, the oversight chair claims, provided the necessary leverage to get data on bank violations from the Treasury Department.

The Treasury Department said "they couldn't understand why we needed them," Comer noted. "Now, we have bank records to show this family was receiving large sums of money from China for reasons unknown."

Comer also shared that he was "very disappointed" in Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the committee's ranking member, for defending Biden and publicizing the subpoena in his recent letter.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!