Biden Admin Withholding Funds From Schools With Hunting Courses

President Joe Biden's administration is reportedly withholding funding from elementary and secondary schools that include courses on hunting and archery in their curriculum.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said in a statement that according to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that Congress passed last year, federal funding will no longer be provided for shooting sport activities as previously allocated under the 1965 Elementary and Secondary Education Act.

"This prohibition applies to all ESEA funds," a Department of Education spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The prohibition went into effect immediately on June 25, 2022 and applies to all existing and future awards under all ESEA programs, including [21st Century Community Learning Centers]. The Department is administering the bipartisan law as written by Congress."

Tommy Floyd, the president of the National Archery in the Schools Program, told the Independent Journal Review that this will be "very detrimental" to school archery and hunting programs.

Floyd said that his organization is "the largest archery organization for kids in the world," with a "current enrollment of around 1.3 million."

He said that archery programs help students to learn "focus, patience" and the importance of teamwork.

Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, previously wrote a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona claiming that the department had "misinterpreted the BCSA to require the defending of certain longstanding educational and enrichment programs — specifically, archery and hunter education classes — for thousands of children, who rely on these programs to develop life skills, learn firearm safety and build self-esteem."