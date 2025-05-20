Biden Friend: Family Thinks He Will Be OK

Former Rep. Bob Brady, D-Pa., a longtime friend of former President Joe Biden, said Biden's family told him they believe he will be OK despite his recent diagnosis of Stage 4 prostate cancer, Politico reported.

"I talked to the family. He's doing good," Brady told Politico. "They're not overly concerned. They think this could all be treated, and he should be OK. Everything looks good. They're figuring out what to do, how they're gonna treat it, and from what I hear and what they're saying and what I understand, it's very treatable, which is great. He's gonna treat it, and he's gonna be fine."

Biden's office announced Sunday that the former president had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.

Prostate cancers are given a score called a Gleason score that measures, on a scale of 1 to 10, how the cancerous cells look compared with normal cells. Biden's office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

Brady said in an interview with NOTUS last year, he talks to Biden every week, often about Corvettes. A longtime supporter of Biden, Brady believed he should have stayed in the presidential race, criticizing then-Vice President Kamala Harris' efforts to get votes in the Keystone State.

"I love him to death," Brady told Politico.