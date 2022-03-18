×
Many Dems' Offices in Capitol Still Closed After Biden's Call for Normalcy

(Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images)

Friday, 18 March 2022 03:38 PM

Several Democrats have continued to keep their offices on Capitol Hill closed due to COVID-19 despite President Joe Biden's call for a return to normalcy in his State of the Union address, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The Free Beacon found multiple offices closed, many with signs blaming the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., which did not respond to the news outlet's request for comment.

Biden said in his speech: "It's time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again. People working from home can feel safe to begin to return to the office."

Many Democrats told the Free Beacon that they are working on a hybrid schedule, with some days in-office and some days remote. 

Newsfront
Friday, 18 March 2022 03:38 PM
