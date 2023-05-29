×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | 2024 election | donald trump | ron desantis | republicans | presidential primary

Biden: 'A Lot of Competent' Republicans Running in 2024

By    |   Monday, 29 May 2023 10:20 PM EDT

President Joe Biden insisted Monday that there were "a lot of competent" Republicans seeking the White House in 2024, a potential slight at former President Donald Trump.

"I'm not being facetious. I'm being very serious. I haven't focused on it that much," Biden told reporters, acknowledging that he was not closely following the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

"It seems like a lot of competent candidates are trying to get the nomination," he continued. "So, we'll see."

His comments arrive in the wake of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina entering into the primary as top contenders last week.

Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and onetime United States ambassador to NATO, in addition to former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, are also contending for the spot.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make an official decision soon, multiple sources informed The New York Times.

Biden specifically poked fun at DeSantis' shaky launch through Twitter's audio "Spaces" feature shortly after reports came out of it glitching substantially for users.

"This link works," Biden posted to Twitter, linking to a campaign donation page.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden insisted Monday that there were "a lot of competent" Republicans seeking the White House in 2024, a potential slight at former President Donald Trump.
joe biden, 2024 election, donald trump, ron desantis, republicans, presidential primary
195
2023-20-29
Monday, 29 May 2023 10:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved