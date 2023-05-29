Biden: 'A Lot of Competent' Republicans Running in 2024

President Joe Biden insisted Monday that there were "a lot of competent" Republicans seeking the White House in 2024, a potential slight at former President Donald Trump.

"I'm not being facetious. I'm being very serious. I haven't focused on it that much," Biden told reporters, acknowledging that he was not closely following the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

"It seems like a lot of competent candidates are trying to get the nomination," he continued. "So, we'll see."

His comments arrive in the wake of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina entering into the primary as top contenders last week.

Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and onetime United States ambassador to NATO, in addition to former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, are also contending for the spot.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make an official decision soon, multiple sources informed The New York Times.

Biden specifically poked fun at DeSantis' shaky launch through Twitter's audio "Spaces" feature shortly after reports came out of it glitching substantially for users.

"This link works," Biden posted to Twitter, linking to a campaign donation page.