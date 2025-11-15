Government May Release New Jobs Data Next Week

The Labor Department is expected to release delayed data on September hiring and unemployment next Thursday, ending a data drought caused by the 43-day federal government shutdown.

ABC reported that the pause in reporting left the Federal Reserve, financial markets, and businesses without key information on inflation, job creation, economic growth, and other indicators of U.S. economic conditions since late summer.

Economists at Jefferies said more than 30 major reports from the Labor Department, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Census Bureau were postponed during the shutdown.

The gap limited the ability of policymakers and investors to assess the direction of the economy.

The government halted its weekly report on unemployment claims for seven straight weeks.

That report is viewed as an early signal of potential shifts in the labor market.

The Labor Department released the September consumer price index nine days late on Oct. 24.

The department made an exception for that report because it determines the cost-of-living adjustment for tens of millions of Americans receiving federal benefits.

The freeze in federal statistics came at a time when President Donald Trump's policies, including tariffs and immigration enforcement, have added uncertainty to forecasts for the broader economy.

Recent indicators have sent mixed messages.

Economic growth appeared steady at midyear, and unemployment has stayed low, but job gains have slowed and inflation has held slightly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Jefferies economist Thomas Simons expects that the September employment report will show 65,000 new jobs, nearly three times the gain last reported in August.

He also estimated unemployment will likely remain at 4.3%.

The lack of data has increased debate inside the Federal Reserve over whether to cut interest rates again at the December meeting.

Some policymakers said the limited information is a reason to pause.

The White House said it may take several weeks for normal data collection to resume.

Kevin Hassett, a senior economic adviser, said only part of October's jobs report will ultimately be published.

He said the Bureau of Labor Statistics likely has enough information from employers to report job gains or losses for the month.

He said the household survey used to calculate the unemployment rate did not take place during the shutdown.

As a result, the BLS may not produce an unemployment rate for October. It is also unlikely that an inflation report for October will be calculated.