Sen. Banks Rebuts Sen. Tillis on Medicaid Cuts in Trump Bill

By    |   Sunday, 29 June 2025 08:11 PM EDT

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., pushed back against the objections of Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., regarding President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, pointing to new provisions designed to safeguard hospitals and rural communities from potential funding shortfalls, Politico reported.

On "Fox News Sunday," Banks defended the GOP's sweeping spending bill after Tillis announced he would vote against the bill, warning that it "would result in tens of billions of dollars in lost funding for North Carolina, including our hospitals and rural communities."

Banks said Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Trump already alleviated those concerns by carving out a $15 billion stabilization fund for rural hospitals.

"Leader Thune and President Trump have added a fund specifically geared towards keeping those hospitals going and making up for the losses that might be incurred," Banks said.

He emphasized that the Medicaid reforms in the bill focus on work requirements and removing ineligible recipients. "Remember: The Medicaid reforms in this bill are about work requirements and taking illegals off Medicaid. That is what is in the bill and what the clerk's reading on the floor right now. That is the truth."

The president's spending package has drawn criticism from both parties for its proposed changes to Medicaid. The Congressional Budget Office projects that by 2034, the bill could leave approximately 16 million Americans uninsured, in part due to its changes, which include cutting waste, fraud and abuse.

More than a dozen House Republicans have privately signaled they will withhold support unless the Senate's version more closely mirrors the House language on Medicaid, Politico reported Saturday.

On Thursday, the Senate parliamentarian removed certain proposed cuts—such as capping states' provider taxes—but left intact work requirements of 80 hours per month and more frequent eligibility reevaluations every six months. Those provisions, proponents argue, will encourage employment and ensure program integrity.

Critics, however, warn of deeper harm. "The Senate bill, like the House bill, includes deep cuts to Medicaid and other health programs, and is deeply harmful, whether or not these provisions stay in or out," said Allison Orris, senior fellow and director of Medicaid policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, CNBC reported.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


