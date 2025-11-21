House Judiciary Demands Big Banks Hand Over Records

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, expanded his investigation into what he calls the Biden administration's "politicized" law-enforcement campaign against President Donald Trump, this time zeroing in on major financial institutions that may have assisted former special counsel Jack Smith's sweeping probes.

Jordan on Friday sent letters to Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and more than a dozen other banks demanding communications and materials related to federal requests for customer financial data tied to Smith's investigations.

Jordan said the committee is now examining whether the Justice Department under then-President Joe Biden used financial subpoenas to conduct surveillance on Trump allies, GOP lawmakers, and even Jordan.

"During the Biden-[Kamala] Harris administration, the Department of Justice subpoenaed financial institutions … for private customer data in its politicized investigations into President Trump," Jordan wrote, according to documents obtained by Politico. "We write to request relevant materials in your possession."

The push comes as Republicans argue that Smith's dual investigations, the classified-documents case and the election-interference case, represent an unprecedented weaponization of federal law enforcement.

That concern intensified after recent disclosures that Smith's team secretly sought phone records from several GOP senators, fueling bipartisan outrage over government overreach.

The Judiciary Committee released a Thursday press release saying the DOJ had subpoenaed two years of Jordan's own phone records, adding that the "disturbing tactics employed by Smith's team during its partisan and politically motivated prosecutions of President Trump undermined the integrity of the criminal justice system."

Jordan is escalating pressure on Smith's deputies.

On Wednesday, Jordan referred former senior assistant special counsel Thomas Windom to the DOJ for potential criminal prosecution, accusing him of obstructing Congress by refusing to answer basic oversight questions.

Jordan said Windom repeatedly declined to provide information — despite written authorization from DOJ allowing him to testify freely — and refused even to confirm statements he made in earlier voluntary interviews.

In 70 instances, Windom responded only: "I respectfully decline to respond for the reasons stated by my counsel."

According to Jordan's referral letter, Windom stonewalled questions about surveillance of members of Congress, the seizure of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry's phone, coordination with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 Committee, and whether DOJ prosecutors had proposed new investigations targeting Trump shortly after he left office.

"His conduct can only be understood as an intentional effort to thwart the committee's inquiry," Jordan wrote, citing the federal obstruction statute.

Jordan is also keeping open the possibility of summoning Attorney General Merrick Garland to testify regarding the financial subpoenas and the broader investigative strategy used against Trump and his associates.

Meanwhile, big banks have offered little public comment. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley did not respond to Politico's requests; Bank of America and Citigroup declined to comment.