Minnesota Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn Dies at 59

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., has died at the age of 59 after having been diagnosed with a recurrence of his kidney cancer last July, 5 Eyewitness News in Minneapolis reports.

"It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit, and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night," Hagedorn's wife, former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan, said in a statement on Friday announcing the congressman's death.

"Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.

"Jim was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, brother-in-law, son-in-law, Vikings, Penguins and Twins fan and will be missed and remembered by many. While nothing can accurately prepare you for the unimaginable pain, intense sorrow, suffocating grief and seemingly never-ending emptiness that engulfs the entire body, soul and spirit when your forever love passes away; at least we can smile knowing Jim is smiling from heaven encouraging us to keep chasing our dreams, loving unconditionally and fighting for the country.

"Jim Hagedorn, I love you. I miss you. I feel empty without you. I will forever be holding your hand."

Minnesota GOP Chair David Hann added in a statement: "I'm saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn last night. Our hearts go out to his wife Jennifer and all his loved ones in this difficult time. Jim lived a legacy of service to our state and our country. Please join us in praying for Jim and his loved ones in this time of sorrow."

The two U.S. senators from the state, Democrats Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, also released statements mourning Hagedorn’s passing.

"Jim Hagedorn and I worked on opposite sides of the aisle but both worked to serve the people of Minnesota. No one should be taken away from us at such a young age. Thinking of Jennifer and all Jim's family,” Smith said.

"I'm saddened to hear about the passing of Rep. Hagedorn," Klobuchar said. "He was a fighter for his constituents and a friend to so many, including me. Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all. My condolences to Jennifer and all his family."