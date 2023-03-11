×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jim cramer | mad money | silicon valley bank | stock

Cramer's Silicon Valley Bank Stock Tip Mocked

jim cramer

Jim Cramer (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for RADical Hope)

By    |   Saturday, 11 March 2023 03:41 PM EST

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," landed himself in the social media hot seat after a clip of him resurfaced urging viewers to buy shares of SVB Financial, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, the New York Post reported. On Friday, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation shut down Silicon Valley Bank, sending shockwaves through the financial world.

"The ninth-best performer to date has been SVB Financial. Don't yawn," Cramer told viewers on his Feb. 8 show.

Cramer touted the company as a "merchant bank with a deposit base that Wall Street has mistakenly been concerned by" and said it was "less dependent upon private equity and venture capital offerings."

At the time, SVB Financial was trading at $320.40 a share, which Cramer said was still cheap.

On social media, critics of Cramer made sure to remind others of the ill-fated stock tip.

"One month ago, Jim Cramer urged investors to buy Silicon Valley Bank stock $SIVB," Watcher.Guru tweeted Friday. "Today, the bank was closed by California regulators, making it the 2nd largest banking failure in US history."

"At first it was funny that Jim Cramer was always wrong," another Twitter user, Appatunity, chimed in. "Now it's extremely sad how many people and families he's destroyed by always being wrong. The guy needs to be taken off the air for good."

One Twitter user, drawing parallels to the 2008 financial crash, Genevieve Roch-Decter, tweeted, "Jim Cramer said a month ago Silicon Valley Bank was a buy.

"He also said Bear Sterns [the investment firm that collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis] was fine in 2008. This man deserves an Oscar."

Over time, the "Mad Money" host's misses have evolved into an internet meme known as inverse Cramer, whereby social media users joke about making the opposite investment recommended by the tv personality.

"If he specifically says either 'buy, buy, buy a stock,' then we're gonna go short that stock at the next practical moment," Matthew Tuttle, the CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, told Bloomberg News. Tuttle's comments follow after his firm launched an Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," landed himself in the social media hot seat after a clip of him resurfaced urging viewers to buy shares of SVB Financial, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, the New York Post reported.
jim cramer, mad money, silicon valley bank, stock
354
2023-41-11
Saturday, 11 March 2023 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved