Free 'JESUS' Film Production to Air on TBN Over Easter

An epic stage production of "JESUS," originally scheduled for national theater distribution, will now be presented as a free, special television broadcast over Easter weekend.

More than one million people have experienced the live stage performance of "JESUS" at Sight & Sound's theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Now you can view the production on TV over Easter.

Although theater closures and stay-at-home orders from COVID-19 canceled the theater event, audiences worldwide will have the opportunity to view "JESUS" exclusively on TBN, or watch it on demand anytime through the TBN app, only April 10-12.

"With people not being able to gather together to celebrate Easter, our hope is that by making this show available, we might all feel a sense of community and connection as we watch the greatest rescue story of all time come to life in this unique way," said Sight & Sound Chief Creative Officer Josh Enck.

Scenes follow Jesus from the bustling streets of Jerusalem to the raging Sea of Galilee, producers say.



It was filmed before a live audience.

Check your local programming guide for show times on TBN.



Or you can view it April 10-12 on the TBN app or website.

Click to view the trailer here.