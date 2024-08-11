WATCH TV LIVE

Jerusalem Post Editor: Harris Poses Existential Threat to Israel

By    |   Sunday, 11 August 2024 10:33 PM EDT

If Vice President Kamala Harris gets elected in November, it would spell an existential threat to Israel, The Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Zvika Klein wrote Friday.

"This election is not just another political choice; it is a life or death decision that can literally affect the existence of the Jewish state," Klein wrote. "The stakes could not be higher. Harris's presidency could lead to policies that embolden Israel's enemies and weaken the US-Israel alliance, posing an existential threat to the Jewish state."

"In stark contrast," he added, "while Donald Trump is unpredictable and controversial, his track record regarding Israel was consistently strong: he facilitated the Abraham Accords, acknowledged the Golan Heights as part of Israel, and moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. His actions have strengthened Israel's position and security in the region."

"Harris, by contrast, could be a disaster for Israel and the Jewish people. This is a pivotal moment in history, and the choice made at the ballot box will resonate far beyond American borders. Consider this carefully before casting your vote. The future of Israel and the safety of the Jewish people depend on it."

Commenting on Klein's original post on Sunday, The Jerusalem Post wrote: "WE HAVE seen what happens when American Jews set aside their differences and unite to defeat anti-Israel candidates. Synagogues in New York that have barred politics from the pulpit for decades permitted weekly addresses against Jamal Bowman until he lost. And the diverse Jewish community of St Louis joined together last week to force out antisemitic congresswoman Cori Bush."

"The time has come to do what worked in New York and St Louis on a national level in order to ensure Harris's defeat and send a message that being anti-Israel is not an electoral asset. Harris must be beaten so handily that no party will ever again field a candidate who is not a strong supporter of the Jewish state."

Nick Koutsobinas

