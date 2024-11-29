CNN Conservative Analyst Jennings Joins L.A. Times Board

Scott Jennings, a conservative political analyst on left-heavy CNN panels, announced Friday that he has joined the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times.

Times owner Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong first announced the move on Tuesday, thanking Jennings for accepting the role.

In a post to X, Jennings wrote, “It’s true I’ve accepted @DrPatSoonShiong invitation to join the editorial board of the @latimes.”

He added, “I think Dr Soon-Shiong is doing something important and groundbreaking and am honored he asked me to play a role in that. Roughly half (or more) of the country often feels like legacy media doesn’t care what it thinks and has little interest in fairly representing its views and values. I plan to represent those Americans who believe they are often ignored or even ridiculed in legacy media and applaud Dr Soon-Shiong’s move to bring balance to the editorial board.”

Soon-Shiong vowed to diversify the Times’ editorial board in the wake of quashing an endorsement the editorial board planned to give to Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris in late October. The flap led to multiple resignations from the board.

Amid the fallout, Soon-Shiong floated Jennings’ name as an example of a conservative voice he would like to add.

“So, right now, we don’t have an editorial board if we are truly honest about ourselves that are balanced. And so, I’ve gotten beaten up about fair and balanced,” Soon-Shiong said earlier this month. “So, I’m looking for people like Scott Jennings,” he added.

CNN signed Jennings as an on-air contributor in 2017.