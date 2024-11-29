WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jennings | cnn | editorial | board

CNN Conservative Analyst Jennings Joins L.A. Times Board

By    |   Friday, 29 November 2024 07:00 PM EST

Scott Jennings, a conservative political analyst on left-heavy CNN panels, announced Friday that he has joined the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times.

Times owner Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong first announced the move on Tuesday, thanking Jennings for accepting the role.

In a post to X, Jennings wrote, “It’s true I’ve accepted @DrPatSoonShiong invitation to join the editorial board of the @latimes.”

He added, “I think Dr Soon-Shiong is doing something important and groundbreaking and am honored he asked me to play a role in that. Roughly half (or more) of the country often feels like legacy media doesn’t care what it thinks and has little interest in fairly representing its views and values. I plan to represent those Americans who believe they are often ignored or even ridiculed in legacy media and applaud Dr Soon-Shiong’s move to bring balance to the editorial board.”

Soon-Shiong vowed to diversify the Times’ editorial board in the wake of quashing an endorsement the editorial board planned to give to Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris in late October. The flap led to multiple resignations from the board.

Amid the fallout, Soon-Shiong floated Jennings’ name as an example of a conservative voice he would like to add.

“So, right now, we don’t have an editorial board if we are truly honest about ourselves that are balanced. And so, I’ve gotten beaten up about fair and balanced,” Soon-Shiong said earlier this month. “So, I’m looking for people like Scott Jennings,” he added.

CNN signed Jennings as an on-air contributor in 2017.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Scott Jennings, a conservative political analyst on left-heavy CNN panels, announced Friday that he has joined the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times.
jennings, cnn, editorial, board
255
2024-00-29
Friday, 29 November 2024 07:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved