Cybersecurity Chief Confident in Election Infrastructure

The 2024 presidential election has never been more secure, Jen Easterly, the director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said.

In an interview with Post Live, Easterly said she has traveled the country and seen firsthand how seriously state and local election officials take election integrity.

"I know how tirelessly they work to make sure everyone of their citizens votes are counted as cast," Easterly said.

Easterly pointed out voting systems are not connected to the internet, making them very hard to hack. Over 97% of registered voters, and voters in all seven battleground states, will get a paper record they can verify to show their ballot has counted.

Election officials have put in multiple safeguards to protect election infrastructure from any compromises, Easterly said.

Every state runs their elections differently, which means a bad actor couldn't tamper with voting equipment at a scale where it would have an impact on the presidential election, Easterly said.

"No matter who you vote for, your vote will be counted as cast," Easterly said.

In an interview with NPR, Easterly said people who push election fraud theories are "essentially doing our adversaries' job for them," Easterly said. "And it's doing a massive disservice to the hundreds of thousands of election officials across the nation because it's leading to threats of violence and creating real mistrust and stoking partisan discord. That's exactly what our foreign adversaries want."

Easterly said safety measures have been installed at election sites such as a panic button and bulletproof glass. She said we may not know who won on Nov. 5.

"We know that this election is probably going to be very close and elections don't end when the polls close," she said. "It may take days to weeks to fully count and audit and certify the vote. In that zone of uncertainty, that's where our foreign adversaries are going to do their best to influence Americans to undermine our belief in the legitimacy of the process."