Judge: Epstein Accusers May Depose Leon Black in BofA Suit

Billionaire Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black could be deposed as part of a civil lawsuit brought against Bank of America by women who accuse the bank of facilitating their sexual abuse by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, court records showed on Wednesday.

In a court filing, Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff set a hearing for Wednesday at 3 p.m. EDT "concerning the upcoming deposition of Leon Black." The filing did not contain more details.

The lawsuit alleges Bank of America ignored suspicious payments by Black to Epstein. Black has denied wrongdoing and said he was unaware of Epstein's criminal conduct.

Bank of America has denied the lawsuit's allegations and said it looks forward to a full review of the facts.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.