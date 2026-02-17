Epstein Sent $28K to Private Jewish School in Dallas

A private Jewish school for boys in Dallas received checks totaling $28,000 from a bank account controlled by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Texas Torah Institute received two checks in 2008 and one in 2009, The Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday.

Just weeks before the first check was written, Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to two charges of solicitation of prostitution, one involving a minor.

He was then required to register as a sex offender.

The Morning News reported that the checks were discovered among a large collection of documents related to Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, recently released by the Department of Justice.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors.

The files contained other checks and electronic fund transfers to several schools.

Many were documented as tuition payments for children of Epstein's employees, the Morning News reported, adding it could not find any accompanying emails or other documents related to the checks written to the Texas Torah Institute.

The first check, for $3,000, cleared Epstein's account in July 2008.

The second, for $10,750, cleared in October 2008.

The third, for $14,400, cleared in August 2009, about a month after he was released from custody following a 13-month jail sentence in Florida.

All three checks were written from an account in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein owned a private island there, where investigators alleged he brought girls to be trafficked and sexually abused.

The checks appear to be signed by Harry Beller, Epstein's accountant.

Attempts by the Morning News to reach Beller by phone and text message were unsuccessful.

Other checks from the same bank statements are also signed by Beller and are made out to various insurance companies, a dentist, FedEx, and a telecom company.

The Morning News reported it spoke last week with a woman at Texas Torah Institute's office and provided copies of the checks.

The newspaper also reached out by phone and email to inquire about the payments.

Representatives from the school did not respond to requests for comment.