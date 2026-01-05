La. Gov. Landry: Maduro Arrest Will Save American Lives

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said Monday that Americans will be safer and the U.S. economy stronger now that Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been captured and will face justice on federal drug charges, pushing back against critics who questioned the legality and wisdom of the action.

In an editorial Monday on Breitbart, Landry said Maduro, whom he described as an "indicted criminal" and narco-terrorist, was responsible for a pipeline of deadly drugs that have contributed to more than 800,000 American overdose deaths since 2015.

"Because of the actions of the president of the United States and the world's finest military force, he will be brought to justice," wrote Landry, a Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump.

"What happened Saturday will save the lives of tens of thousands of Americans over the next few years, as the pipeline of fentanyl from China into South America and up through the Caribbean and Mexico is quickly being decimated."

Landry, recently appointed Trump's special envoy to Greenland, said that critics who point to "international law" or "Venezuelan sovereignty" misunderstand Maduro's status, arguing he was not a legitimate president but a criminal whose indictment was perfected under the Biden administration and former Attorney General Merrick Garland.

He said the capture will bring economic benefits, including opportunities for Louisiana companies and workers tied to Venezuelan oil and gas industries.

"Our ports will be key logistics bases for the rejuvenation of the Venezuelan oil and gas industry," he wrote, adding that energy price stability will improve life for Americans and reduce dependence on foreign volatility.

Landry also tied the outcome to broader geopolitical goals, describing a vision of a free-market, democratic Western Hemisphere strengthening the U.S. and its allies.

"Finally, as a former member of the U.S. armed forces, I am very proud of our men and women," Landry wrote, thanking those who supported the mission and saying he hoped the action sends a "strong signal to the narco-terrorists in Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico, as well as the political leaders who support them."

Landry served 11 years in the Louisiana National Guard.

Landry's comments reflected staunch Republican support for the mission that captured Maduro, who has long faced accusations of directing drug trafficking and corruption.

Supporters argued the action will disrupt criminal networks and enhance U.S. national security, while critics have raised questions about international law, sovereignty, and long-term strategy.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken into U.S. custody following the operation and were arraigned Monday on federal drug charges in Manhattan. They each entered not guilty pleas.

Prosecutors have charged Maduro with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy, and weapons offenses, including possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

Flores faces charges related to cocaine-importation conspiracy and weapons offenses, according to the indictment.