WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeff flake | ambassador | endorsement | harris

Anti-Trump Fmr GOP Sen. Flake Endorses Harris

By    |   Sunday, 29 September 2024 12:40 PM EDT

Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for president on Sunday.

The former ambassador to Turkey gave his endorsement in a social media post, writing that he wants to “support a Presidential candidate who seeks to unite our country rather than one who divides us.”

Flake parlayed an endorsement of President Joe Biden in 2020 into an ambassadorship, from which he just resigned on Sept. 1. He became the Turkish ambassador in January 2022. Flake, once called a “Never Trump” Republican, also withheld his endorsement of Trump in 2016 against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

He served just one term as senator from Arizona, and opted against running for a second term amid his opposition of Trump and polls that showed him losing in the Arizona GOP primary to Kelli Ward, who subsequently lost to then-Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

“Having spent the past three years overseas as a U.S. Ambassador, I’ve seen up close that we have very real enemies abroad,” Flake said in Sunday’s post to X. “We also have vital and indispensable allies.”

“I want to support a Presidential candidate who understands and appreciates the difference,” said Flake, who also served as an Arizona congressman from 2001-13.

Flake is the latest in a torrent of Republicans endorsing Harris in recent weeks.

Former Republican U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorsed Harris earlier this month, calling Trump the “biggest threat to the rule of law in a generation.”

His endorsement followed that of former Bush Vice President Dick Cheney, his daughter and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Meghan McCain, daughter of former GOP Sen. John McCain, in addition to the more than 200 Republican White House and alums of GOP candidates who endorsed Harris last month.

There are others, including former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, former White House press secretary under Trump Stephanie Grisham, and former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

Former Kansas GOP Sen. Nancy Kassebaum endorsed Harris on Thursday.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Republican senator and erstwhile Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for president on Sunday.
jeff flake, ambassador, endorsement, harris
319
2024-40-29
Sunday, 29 September 2024 12:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved