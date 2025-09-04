WATCH TV LIVE

VP Vance Slams Democrats for Attacking RFK Jr.

By    |   Thursday, 04 September 2025 04:07 PM EDT

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday slammed Democrats for attacking his vaccine policy and demanding his resignation in a Senate Finance Committee hearing a day earlier.

"When I see all these senators trying to lecture and 'gotcha' Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal 'therapies' for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You're full of [expletive] and everyone knows it," Vance said in a post on X.

Democrats on the committee started the hearing calling for Kennedy's resignation.

"Robert Kennedy's primary interest is taking vaccines away from Americans," Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., aid in his opening remarks. "People are hurt by his reckless disregard for science and the truth in this effort. I hope the very least, Robert Kennedy has the decency to tell the truth this morning."

The committee had called Kennedy to testify about his plans to "make America healthy again," but Senate Democrats pressed Kennedy on his actions regarding vaccines.

Solange Reyner

