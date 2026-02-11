WATCH TV LIVE

jd vance | olympics | athletes | milan | 2026

Vance to US Olympians: Focus on Sport, Not Politics

By    |   Wednesday, 11 February 2026 05:25 PM EST

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday urged American athletes to avoid political criticism while competing at the Winter Olympics in Italy, saying they should focus on representing the country through sport rather than weighing in on contentious domestic politics.

Vance's remarks came in an exchange with reporters after his visit to Milan, where the Winter Games opened Friday.

The event has been marked by political tensions tied to U.S. domestic issues, including heightened immigration enforcement and international protests.

"Yes, you're going to have some Olympic athletes who pop off about politics," Vance said. "I feel like that happens every Olympics.

"My advice to them would be to try to bring the country together, and when you're representing the country, you're representing Democrats and Republicans.

"You're there to play a sport, and you're there to represent your country and hopefully win a medal," he said. "You're not there to pop off about politics."

Vance, who was in Milan last week as part of the official U.S. delegation, said athletes should "expect some pushback" if they "enter the political arena."

"But most Olympic athletes, whatever their politics, are doing a great job," he continued. "Certainly enjoy the support of the entire country, and I think recognize that the way to bring the country together is not to show up in a foreign country and attack the president of the United States, but it's to play your sport and to represent the country well."

The remarks came days after the Milan Cortina Olympics opened Feb. 6, with events spread across northern Italy and intense international attention on the U.S. delegation. 

Several athletes have publicly wrestled with what it means to compete under the American flag. 

Freestyle skier Chris Lillis said he was heartbroken over events in the U.S., adding, "I think that as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody's rights." 

Skier Hunter Hess said representing the U.S. brings "mixed emotions" and that "just because I wear the flag, it doesn't mean I represent everything that is going on in the U.S."

Figure skater Amber Glenn said that "politics affects us all" and "I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in" despite facing online threats.

President Donald Trump criticized Hess on social media, calling him "a real Loser" and saying, "If that's the case, he shouldn't have tried out for the Team."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


