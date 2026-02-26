Reports: Trump Envoys Disappointed in Iran Talks

President Donald Trump's top advisers left the latest round of nuclear talks with Iran expressing "disappointment" over Tehran's positions, according to multiple reports.

Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as part of a third round of discussions aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program.

The talks in Geneva unfolded in two formats, according to Israeli outlet N12: indirect negotiations facilitated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who relayed messages between the sides, and direct discussions between Witkoff and Kushner and Araqchi.

Axios and N12 reported that Witkoff and Kushner were "disappointed" with the proposals put forward by the Iranian delegation during a three-hour negotiating session.

That assessment stood in contrast to earlier signals from mediators in Oman suggesting there had been "positive and creative ideas" exchanged.

Talks were continuing Thursday evening in Geneva, but the mood appeared to have shifted as U.S. officials weighed Iran's latest positions, the reports said.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, accused Washington of repeating what they described as "extreme and unacceptable demands," N12 reported.

Tehran has insisted it will not abandon what it calls its right to pursue nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

"The issue of uranium enrichment will not be halted under any circumstances. Iran has put forward constructive proposals to end the dispute and remove the pretexts in all areas," said Ibrahim Azizi, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, N12 reported.

"If the other side enters negotiations with a rational approach based on the interests of the Iranian people, this package can serve as a basis for a comprehensive agreement, but if negotiations are used as an excuse for destructive actions or new pressures, Iran will continue on its path with full wisdom," he added.

The high-stakes negotiations come as Trump has made clear he prefers a diplomatic resolution but is prepared to consider other options if talks collapse.

In his State of the Union address this week, Trump reiterated his desire to avoid war while also laying out the case for decisive action if Iran refuses to rein in its nuclear ambitions.