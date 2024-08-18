WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: japan | south | korea | us | alliance

South Korea, Japan, US Leaders Renew Pledge to Cooperate on Regional Challenges

South Korea, Japan, US Leaders Renew Pledge to Cooperate on Regional Challenges
(AP)

Sunday, 18 August 2024 06:07 AM EDT

The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States issued a joint statement on Sunday marking the anniversary of their summit at Camp David and reaffirmed a pledge to jointly tackle regional challenges, South Korea's presidential office said.

The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continue to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' cooperation, the statement issued by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office said.

"We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting our collective interests and security," it said.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Yoon met on Aug. 18 last year and agreed to deepen military and economic cooperation and take a united stand against China's growing power and security threats from North Korea.

South Korean media have said the leaders plan to meet again this year, citing unnamed sources, but it was not yet clear when, especially since Kishida has announced he would be stepping down.

A senior South Korean presidential official said there will be two or three occasions where the three leaders will have the chance to meet and discussions over planning are still in early stages.

The spirit of cooperation among the three countries will live on even after Biden and Kishida leave office, the official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

"The three main actors who established the Camp David framework of cooperation won't be in their roles forever," he said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States issued a joint statement on Sunday marking the anniversary of their summit at Camp David and reaffirmed a pledge to jointly tackle regional challenges, South Korea's presidential office said.The principles on...
japan, south, korea, us, alliance
247
2024-07-18
Sunday, 18 August 2024 06:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved