Jan. 6 Defendant Seeks Sanctions for Govt, Attorney

By    |   Thursday, 06 March 2025 01:22 PM EST

Jan. 6 defendant William Pope asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to sanction the U.S. government and U.S. Attorney Ed Martin for violating his civil rights.

"The government's opposition to my motion for sanctions did not refute any of the points I raised," Pope said in a motion filed Thursday.

"Rather the government's attempt at redirection again underscored the fact that the U.S. attorneys in this district do not respect the civil rights enshrined in our Constitution. Most alarming to me is the fact that Mr. Martin told me personally that I was allowed to keep the discovery in my case notes, and he asked me to submit a motion requesting the full government file of my case, but he has now used this as an opportunity to oppose what he requested I file while kicking me with false allegations. This abuse of process by the government should not be tolerated by this Court."

A federal judge in January dismissed charges against Pope and his brother, Michael Pope, linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, after President Trump pardoned or dismissed federal indictments against more than 1,500 people charged with crimes linked to the event.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


