Jan. 6 Panel Chair Speaks to Former Trump AG Barr

The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Sunday said he has already "had conversations" with former Attorney General William Barr, though offered no information on what was discussed.

Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the panel has "talked with Department of Defense individuals" regarding an executive order draft for the National Gaurd to seize voting machines after the 2020 presidential election.

"We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false," Thompson said. "So if you are using the military to potentially seize voting machines, even though it's a discussion, the public needs to know."

Later, according to The Hill, a spokesperson for Thompson clarified that the panel had spoken to Barr but not specifically about the executive order draft.

Politico last week published a draft of the executive order calling for the "Secretary of Defense" to seize some voting machines. But the Trump administration never issued the order, and so far, the panel has declined to comment on the matter.

Thompson, when asked whether the House panel had evidence that someone in the U.S. military was working to seize the voting machines, told CBS, "we have information that between the Department of Justice, a plan was put forward to potentially seize voting machines in the country and utilize Department of Defense assets to make that happen."

He then clarified that although there was no operational plan in place, there was "reason enough to believe that it was being proposed."