Report: Former FBI Director Comey to Be Indicted in Virginia

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 03:34 PM EDT

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to be indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia in the coming days, MSNBC reported Wednesday, citing three sources.

"The full extent of the charges being prepared against Comey is unclear, but the sources believe that at least one element of the indictment--if it goes forward--will accuse him of lying to Congress during his testimony on September 30, 2020 about whether he authorized a leak of information," an MSNBC reporter wrote on X.

