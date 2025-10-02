Democrat Urges Comer to Call Vought to House Panel on Layoffs

Rep. James Walkinshaw, D-Va., is pressing House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., to call Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, before the committee to testify on "his threats to carry out mass firings at federal agencies during the Republican shutdown."

"Director Vought has already unleashed significant disruption across the federal government through his role in orchestrating the DOGE chaos, his deferred resignation scheme, and the implementation of unnecessary reductions in force," Walkinshaw, a member of the panel, wrote to Comer on Thursday, referring to Vought's involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency.

"Now, he has escalated further by illegally threatening mass firings of federal employees, actions that would directly violate the Anti-Deficiency Act and undermine the continuity of government operations."

Vought on Wednesday told House Republicans on a private call that the Trump administration will start mass firings of federal workers "in a day or two."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also told reporters federal layoffs would happen very soon.

"Unfortunately, because the Democrats shut down the government, the president has directed his Cabinet, and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board, to identify where cuts can be made," she said. "And we believe that layoffs are imminent. They are unfortunately a consequence of this government shutdown."