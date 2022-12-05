Clyburn: McCarthy Should Look to Democrats for Support

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., suggested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., should look to Democrats for support in his quest for the House speaker’s gavel, despite McCarthy saying he will not approach the other side of the aisle to secure votes.

Clyburn told MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that, while he believes the California Republican will win the speakership in January, he could always court Democrats for the necessary votes if enough Republicans refuse to support his bid for the leadership position.

“If there are seven or eight people who are not going to vote for him, then I would advise him to go and look on the other side of the aisle and see whether or not there are some deals over there to be made as well,” Clyburn said.

“I think that if we could sit down together, we might be able to forge an agenda that would be acceptable to 218 people,” Clyburn, who will serve as assistant Democratic leader in the next Congress, said.

Driving the point home, Clyburn said McCarthy and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who was recently elected as the next House Democrat leader, should talk about issues where bipartisan cooperation is possible.

“Sit down with Hakeem Jeffries and talk about the future of this country, talk about doing as many things as we possibly can in a bipartisan way,” Clyburn said. “That’s how you do it. You bring votes to the table. We bring votes to the table. Let’s see what we can do about fashioning a bipartisan approach to making this country’s greatness accessible and affordable for all of its citizens.”

“What’s wrong with that?” he added.

When asked if he wanted Democrat support at a press conference last month, McCarthy said no.

“We’re the majority as Republicans, and we’ll get there as Republicans,” he told reporters.

Clyburn’s remarks come as the GOP leader struggles to round up the 218 votes he needs to be elected to the speakership. The House Republican conference chose him as its nominee for the position in a closed-door vote last month, but he will need to garner support from at least half of the members voting in the floor vote on Jan. 3, according to The Hill.

A handful of conservative Republicans have said they will oppose McCarthy’s bid, including Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Bob Good, R-Va.; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Ralph Norman, R-S.C.; and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont. Several other conservative lawmakers have not yet indicated how they will vote next month.