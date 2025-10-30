Carville Bashes Harris for Book About 2024 Campaign

Democratic strategist James Carville said he has heard enough from former Vice President Kamala Harris as she promotes "107 Days," her book about her failed 2024 presidential campaign.

"Let me be very clear here. No one that had anything to do with 2024, no Democrat wants to hear from you. We all voted for you," Carville said on his "Politics War Room" podcast.

"OK, not Hunter Biden, not Harris, not Tim Walz, not the consultants, not anything. 2024 has left such a lingering bad taste in Democrats.

"Just get out of the way," he added.

Carville blamed President Donald Trump's victory on the Democrats, saying their awful campaign "almost forced people" to vote for Trump.

"107 Days" offers Harris' account of the 2024 race and criticizes prominent Democrats such as former President Joe Biden, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On the podcast, Carville and co-host Al Hunt also faulted Biden for deciding to seek reelection despite growing doubts about his fitness for office.

"I'll go to my deathbed thinking if Joe, Biden hadn't run, there would have been competitive primary. Some Democrat would have prevailed and beaten Trump," Hunt said.

"But I think the Democrats as a party have a lot of problems to be sure. But I the primary responsibility for Trump today rests with Joe Biden," Hunt continued.

"That's like saying, I'm going to my death believing in gravity," Carville quipped in response.