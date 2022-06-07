×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Jamal Khashoggi | Hanan Elatr | Saudi Arabia | Biden

Jamal Khashoggi's Widow Wants to Meet Biden Before Saudi Arabia Trip

Jamal Khashoggi
In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. The Washington Post columnist, who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. (AP/Hasan Jamali)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 01:23 PM

Hanan Elatr, the widow of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday that she wants President Joe Biden to meet with her before he travels to Saudi Arabia.

Elatr said that if she met with Biden, she would urge him to push for the release of political prisoners in the country. She told the Examiner that she doesn't want her husband's murder to hinder progress between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, noting her husband's love for his native country.

"Saudi and U.S. relations shouldn't break because of this tragedy," she said.

Elatr added that Biden can "bring about the true wishes of Jamal and his legacy, which is to apply diplomatic pressure to release all prisoners from jail, especially Essam al Zamil, and Sheikh Salman al Awda."

She also said, "If my husband were here today, he would do what I'm doing now."

Elatr noted that talking about al Zamil, an economist and blogger who has been kept in detention since 2017, would make her husband cry.

Her attorney, Randa Fahmy, said that this is a chance for Biden to prove his commitment to helping Saudis who have been imprisoned or killed because of their political views.

"The president should meet with Hanan as a sign that he's not given up on the legacy of Jamal," Fahmy said.

Elatr told the Examiner that she's "not convinced that justice will happen to my husband fairly."

Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in 2018. A U.S. intelligence report later concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered his assassination.

Elatr and Fahmy told the Examiner that they had not received a response to their letter requesting a meeting, which was sent to White House chief of staff Ron Klain last week. The Examiner did not receive responses from the White House to requests for comment about the letter.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hanan Elatr, the widow of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday that she wants President Joe Biden to meet with her before he travels to Saudi Arabia.
Jamal Khashoggi, Hanan Elatr, Saudi Arabia, Biden
313
2022-23-07
Tuesday, 07 June 2022 01:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved