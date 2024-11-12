Brazil's Bolsonaro Dons MAGA Hat, Cheers Trump's Win

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro publicly celebrated President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory on Monday, donning a “Make America Great Again” hat and performing Trump’s campaign dance alongside young political allies, Breitbart reported.

The show of solidarity underscored Bolsonaro's continued admiration for Trump, which has implications for Brazilian politics as the country's right-wing groups rally behind their embattled leader.

In a video shared by Brazil's Liberal Party (PL) on Monday, Bolsonaro was seen dancing to “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People alongside young, recently elected PL councilors from Brazil's October municipal elections.

“Our president Jair Bolsonaro joined the trend and did the Donald Trump dance with the PL youth,” the PL's message on social media read, capturing the upbeat mood of the gathering. The display came as an endorsement of Trump, reflecting Bolsonaro’s admiration for the U.S. leader, whom he has described as a “warrior” for conservative values.

Bolsonaro has remained a staunch supporter of Trump, calling last week's election win “historic” and claiming it rekindles “the flame of freedom, sovereignty, and true democracy.”

The Brazilian politician, who served as president from 2019 to 2022, quickly congratulated Trump following the election results, asserting that the victory inspired his conservative movement in Brazil. Bolsonaro, who was narrowly defeated by current Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2022, faces a ban on running for public office until 2030 due to his previous challenges to Brazil’s electoral integrity.

Bolsonaro’s opposition to Lula's administration remains firm. Although Lula did eventually congratulate Trump on his victory, he had earlier expressed support for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and warned that a Trump win could represent “Nazism with a different face.” This ideological divide continues to shape Brazil’s political landscape as Bolsonaro's allies in the PL explore ways to secure his return to office despite current legal restrictions.

Since his presidential loss, Bolsonaro has faced mounting legal challenges. In February, the Brazilian Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF) seized his passport and imposed a travel ban. The tribunal was investigating his alleged involvement in a coup attempt following the 2022 election. Bolsonaro was also barred from communicating with other individuals under investigation, including PL’s president, Valdemar Costa Neto.

However, last week, Bolsonaro expressed hope that he might still attend Trump’s inauguration in January if he receives an invitation. Speaking to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo, he remarked, “If Trump invites me, I’ll petition the TSE [Superior Electoral Tribunal] [and] the STF,” hinting at his willingness to navigate the Brazilian legal system to attend.

“Now, with all due respect, the strongest man in the world … do you think he’s going to invite Lula?” Bolsonaro said, referencing Trump’s preference for him. “Who will he invite from Brazil? Maybe only me,” he continued.

Bolsonaro’s supporters within the PL have hinted that they are prepared to back him as a candidate in the 2026 elections, with efforts underway to pass legislation that could lift his ban.