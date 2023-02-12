×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jair bolsonaro | brazil | riots | lula

Bolsonaro Will Return to Brazil, Facing Trial

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Sunday, 12 February 2023 06:49 PM EST

After more than a month in the U.S., former President Jair Bolsonaro sets his sights on returning home to Brazil.

To a crowd of supporters at an evangelical church in Florida, Bolsonaro said he'd be returning to Brazil "in the following weeks." He has been in the U.S. since Dec. 31.

When he returns, he faces multiple investigations from his time as president and the riot that rocked the capital city last month. There will be four inquiries for the Supreme Court to deal its justice, as Bolsonaro no longer retains special legal protection.

The former Brazilian president has pressed against the nation's election integrity, sowing doubt as he refused to concede to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro's representatives said he filed for a tourist visa in the states, showing he was prolonging his visit. He originally entered the U.S. under a one-month diplomatic visa, which ended Jan. 31.

Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro told reporters he was unsure of his father's return to Brazil. "It could be tomorrow; it could be in six months. He might never return," said his son.

Progressives in Congress urged the U.S. government to rid itself of the former Brazilian president, but the Biden administration maintains it has never received such requests from Brazil.

Bolsonaro's decision to return comes after President Lula's visit to Washington, D.C., last week. Lula was embraced by President Joe Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as reported by The Hill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After more than a month in the U.S., former President Jair Bolsonaro sets his sights on returning home to Brazil.
jair bolsonaro, brazil, riots, lula
253
2023-49-12
Sunday, 12 February 2023 06:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved