Bolsonaro Will Return to Brazil, Facing Trial

After more than a month in the U.S., former President Jair Bolsonaro sets his sights on returning home to Brazil.

To a crowd of supporters at an evangelical church in Florida, Bolsonaro said he'd be returning to Brazil "in the following weeks." He has been in the U.S. since Dec. 31.

When he returns, he faces multiple investigations from his time as president and the riot that rocked the capital city last month. There will be four inquiries for the Supreme Court to deal its justice, as Bolsonaro no longer retains special legal protection.

The former Brazilian president has pressed against the nation's election integrity, sowing doubt as he refused to concede to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro's representatives said he filed for a tourist visa in the states, showing he was prolonging his visit. He originally entered the U.S. under a one-month diplomatic visa, which ended Jan. 31.

Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro told reporters he was unsure of his father's return to Brazil. "It could be tomorrow; it could be in six months. He might never return," said his son.

Progressives in Congress urged the U.S. government to rid itself of the former Brazilian president, but the Biden administration maintains it has never received such requests from Brazil.

Bolsonaro's decision to return comes after President Lula's visit to Washington, D.C., last week. Lula was embraced by President Joe Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as reported by The Hill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.