Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out After Will Smith's Attack on Chris Rock at Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence after her husband Will Smith struck Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Will's actions were prompted by a joke Rock had made about Jada's bald head. She suffers from alopecia, which is an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss.

"Keep my wife's name out of your [expletive] mouth," he said.

Jada, who has been vocal about her condition, on Tuesday morning appeared to allude to the ordeal with a simple quote on Instagram: "This is a season for healing, and I'm here for it."

Will later apologized to Rock in an official statement on Instagram, describing his behavior as "unacceptable and inexcusable" and explaining that Rock's joke about his wife's medical condition struck a nerve.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he wrote.

Jada has been vocal about her condition over the years. She first opened up about alopecia in 2018 on her "Red Table Talk" series.

"A lot of people have been asking why I've been wearing turbans. Well, I haven't talked about it. It's not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it," she shared, according to People. She explained that it was "terrifying" to deal with when it first started.

"I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?' " she added. "It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it."

Pinkett Smith recounted during the May 2018 "Red Table Talk" how she finally found peace and acceptance with her condition.

"Even in my terror, and even in my fear, and in the moment of just going, 'Oh, my God, like, why are you so terrified that you might lose your hair?' " she said, according to Us Weekly. "I really had to put it in a spiritual perspective of, like, the higher power takes so much from people. People are out here who have cancer, people who have sick children."

"I watch the higher power take things every day," she continued. "And, by golly, if the higher power wants to take your hair, what's hair? When I looked at it from that perspective, it really did settle me."