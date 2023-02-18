Singer Kellie Pickler's Husband Dead After Apparent Suicide

Country music star Kellie Pickler's songwriter husband, Kyle Jacobs, 49, is dead after an apparent suicide, USA Today reported.

Citing a statement from Nashville, Tennessee, police, the news outlet said Jacobs was found dead inside the couple's home Friday from an apparent suicide.

Metropolitan Nashville Police did not provide Newsmax with a copy of the statement cited in the USA Today report when contacted Saturday.

USA Today reported that police said in the statement that Pickler, 36, and her assistant called 911 after they were unable to open the upstairs bedroom door around 1:21 p.m. local time Friday.

The news outlet reported that police are investigating the death as an apparent suicide.

Jacobs, a songwriter, married Pickler in 2011 and eventually starred alongside his wife in the CMT show "I Love Kellie Pickler" in 2015.

According to People magazine, Jacobs was celebrating the success of country music singer Lee Brice's fifth studio album "Hey World" going "platinum" just days before his death.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!!," the songwriter posted on Instagram and Twitter Wednesday. "An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!"

People reported that Jacobs was a composer and producer on the album and played acoustic guitar and vocal backgrounds in some of the tracks.

The Academy of Country Music extended its condolences to the family in a tweet Friday.

"The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter and producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler," the tweet read. "In 2014 Jacobs won an ACM Award as producer of Lee Brice's "I Drive Your Truck." Join us in sending condolences, love & healing."

Pickler was a contestant on the "American Idol" television show in 2006 and also won a competition on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2013, according to her website.

Her debut album "Small Town Girl" in 2006 sold more than 900,000 copies worldwide and produced three hit singles including "Red High Heels," "I Wonder," and "Things That Never Cross a Man's Mind."

According to USA Today, the couple did not have any children.