Jacob Blake's Mother: 'Healing,' Not 'Violence' or 'Destruction'

The mother of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha, Wisconsin, man who was shot in the back multiple times by police officers last weekend, asked for “prayer" and "healing," saying Tuesday the "damage" to the city "doesn't reflect my son or my family."

"We really just need prayer," Julia Jackson said at a press conference, adding, "if Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes, the violence, and the destruction, he would be very unpleased."

She continued, "So, I am really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your heart. Citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians, do Jacob justice on this level and examine your heart.

"We need healing. As I pray for my son, healing physically, emotionally, and spiritually, I also have been praying even before this for the healing of our country. God has placed each and every one of us in the country because he wanted us to be here. Clearly, you can see right now that I have beautiful brown skin. But take a look at your hands and whatever shade it is, it is beautiful as well.

"How dare we hate what we are. We are human. God did not make one type of tree or flower or fish or horse or grass or rock. How dare you ask him to make one type of human that looks just like you.

"I'm not talking to just Caucasian people, I am talking to everyone, white, Black, Japanese, Chinese, red, brown, no one is superior to the other. The only supreme being is God himself. Please, let's begin to pray for healing for our nation.

"We are the United States. Have we been united? Do you understand what's going to happen when we fall? Because a house that is against each other cannot stand. To all of the police officers, I am praying for you and your families. To all of the citizens, my Black and brown sisters and brothers, I am praying for you."

She concluded, "I believe that you are an intelligent being, just like the rest of us. Everybody, let's use our hearts, our love, and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other. America is great when we behave greatly. Thank you."