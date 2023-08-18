Rosen Runs on Working-Class Roots; Drops $12K on Hotels, Fine Dining

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has spent thousands at luxury hotels and fine dining restaurants while running for reelection on her working-class roots, records obtained by the Washington Examiner show.

According to campaign finance disclosures, the Nevada Democrat's reelection campaign dropped about $12,500 at upscale resort-style hotels and high-end restaurants in major cities like New York City, Las Vegas, and Dallas between January and June.

"This type of lavish spending actually makes up a significant portion of the distrust and alienation that we see between Washington, D.C., and the average American citizen," Kendra Arnold, head of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, told the Examiner. "The crux of this is that elected officials are making rules for people to live by in everyday life and suspicion can't help but be roused if they increasingly choose to engage in elitist activities."

While there's no evidence that Rosen's payments necessarily violated campaign finance laws, Arnold said it is fair for the public to question campaign committee spending habits, given that federal law bars candidates from using campaign funds for personal use.

One payment of $5,600 for "catering" and "fundraising" was made on June 12 to Le Bernardin, a three-Michelin star French restaurant in Manhattan that was rated by critics as the 44th best restaurant in the world. Le Bernardin, which reportedly caters to the "super rich," is said to have at least four trained wine experts, or sommeliers, on the floor at all times.

Two payments, totaling $799, were made in February and May for meals at the Italian restaurant Sinatra in Las Vegas, the disclosures revealed. According to its menu, the restaurant offers $85 bone-in rib-eye steaks, $77 beef tenderloins, and $59 lobster risotto plates.

Nevada Democratic Party spokesperson Johanna Warshaw told the Examiner, "This is a desperate and transparent attempt to distract from Sam Brown's scam PAC that spent less than 2% of its funds on the candidates it was allegedly created to support — instead being used to pay off Brown's failed campaign debts and benefit himself."

Sam Brown is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and is running against Rosen as a Republican. His Duty First PAC gave less than 7% of its funds to "help elect Republicans," according to CNN. The political action committee has allegedly primarily been used to pay off Brown's debts from his failed 2022 GOP Nevada state Senate bid.

At Nobu in Dallas, Rosen's campaign spent $281.89 on April 27, according to the disclosures. A bottle of Chateau d'Yquem French wine at the Japanese restaurant costs $1,890 and a "premium Omakase tasting menu" costs $200.

The restaurant is located in Hotel Crescent Court, a four-star luxury spa and hotel that houses the Crescent Club, which has been called the "most prestigious social club" in Dallas. It reportedly boasts a chamber for cryotherapy, a treatment in which freezing temperatures are used to allegedly improve health.

On the same day as the expenditure at Nobu, Rosen's campaign spent $1,025 for "travel" at "Crescent Court Lodge," which the disclosures reveal has the same address as Hotel Crescent Court.

"To Nevadans, these revelations further confirm what we've known all along: Sen. Rosen is an elitist politician using her status to fund her opulent lifestyle," Richard Hernandez, a campaign spokesperson for Brown, told the Examiner.