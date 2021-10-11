Allen West Taking Ivermectin for COVID-19 Treatment

Allen West, a former Republican Florida congressman who's running for Texas governor, announced, according to The Hill, over the weekend that he and his wife, Angela West, were hospitalized for COVID-19 and are currently receiving treatment. West has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

West announced on Twitter that he is taking ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as part of his treatment.

According to West's Twitter, "after taking COVID and flu shots, Angela West tested positive for COVID yesterday, Friday. Col. West is experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches. Out of concern for public health, Col. West is suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication."

The tweet thread then continued to add that "Col. West will be available through virtual means to do events until his family's health issue is rectified. He is already taking Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin protocols. The West family thanks y'all for your prayers. 'God's blessings and Texas First!'"

On Sunday, West wrote a thread detailing that he also received monoclonal antibody treatment and subsequently felt better.

"Yesterday my wife, Angela, and I underwent monoclonal antibody infusion therapy at Advance ER in Dallas — special hat tip to the staff there for their care and professionalism. The results," he adds, "were immediate."

West, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, touts a resumé of serving as a representative for Florida's 22nd congressional district as well as serving as chairman of the Republican Party of Texas from 2020 to 2021.

"After this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates," West continued. "Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.

"As governor of Texas, I will vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State."

According to Dr. Pierre Kory, a medical doctor who has touted vaccine-alternate treatments to COVID-19, "100-200" members of Congress have been treated with medications like ivermectin, and none have gone to the hospital.

"Fun fact," Kory tweets, "between 100-200 United States Congress Members (plus many of their staffers & family members) with COVID.. were treated by a colleague over the past 15 months with ivermectin & the I-MASK+ protocol at http://flccc.net. None have gone to hospital. Just sayin'"



