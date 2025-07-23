WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | war | gaza | yemen | israel katz | military | hostages

Israeli Minister: Israel Nearing War Goals, Focus on Gaza, Yemen

By    |   Wednesday, 23 July 2025 07:34 AM EDT

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Tuesday evening that Israel is "at the closest point to achieving the war's objectives," emphasizing the need for victory in both Gaza and Yemen.

Katz made the statement during a high-level security assessment with top defense officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and intelligence representatives.

The meeting addressed evolving threats across the Middle East, with Katz stressing the importance of continuing operations to return all hostages and defeat Hamas. He also noted the ongoing threat from Iran, advocating for measures to prevent the rebuilding of its nuclear and missile programs following recent Israeli strikes.

Katz reaffirmed Israel's commitment to maintaining force presence in key areas such as Syria and Lebanon and vowed continued IDF action in northern Samaria to counter terrorist activity.

"Our doctrine of offensive action remains unchanged," Katz said, "and we will see it through until a complete and lasting victory."

Zamir convened top IDF leaders on Monday for the first multi-arena situational assessment since 2023, telling senior commanders that the military must prepare "for a continued wide-scale and comprehensive campaign."

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Tuesday evening that Israel is "at the closest point to achieving the war's objectives," emphasizing the need for victory in both Gaza and Yemen.
israel, war, gaza, yemen, israel katz, military, hostages
191
2025-34-23
Wednesday, 23 July 2025 07:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved