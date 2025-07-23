Israeli Minister: Israel Nearing War Goals, Focus on Gaza, Yemen

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Tuesday evening that Israel is "at the closest point to achieving the war's objectives," emphasizing the need for victory in both Gaza and Yemen.

Katz made the statement during a high-level security assessment with top defense officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and intelligence representatives.

The meeting addressed evolving threats across the Middle East, with Katz stressing the importance of continuing operations to return all hostages and defeat Hamas. He also noted the ongoing threat from Iran, advocating for measures to prevent the rebuilding of its nuclear and missile programs following recent Israeli strikes.

Katz reaffirmed Israel's commitment to maintaining force presence in key areas such as Syria and Lebanon and vowed continued IDF action in northern Samaria to counter terrorist activity.

"Our doctrine of offensive action remains unchanged," Katz said, "and we will see it through until a complete and lasting victory."

Zamir convened top IDF leaders on Monday for the first multi-arena situational assessment since 2023, telling senior commanders that the military must prepare "for a continued wide-scale and comprehensive campaign."