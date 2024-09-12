WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | syria | iran | raid

Report: Israel Destroyed Iran Weapons Site in Syria

By    |   Thursday, 12 September 2024 04:05 PM EDT

Israel this week destroyed an alleged Iranian underground missile factory in Syria, reportedly killing 16 and injuring 40, Axios reported.  

Syria's foreign ministry condemned the attack as "blatant aggression" and Iran's foreign ministry called it "criminal," though Israel would not comment on reports of the strike.

Israel has conducted dozens of airstrikes in different parts of Syria since the Israel-Hamas war started nearly a year ago.

Syrian state media SANA said Syrian air defenses "confronted an aggression that targeted several points in the central region," damaging a highway in the Hama province and sparking fires that firefighting teams were battling to control early Monday.

SANA also said the strikes caused "material losses" to several military sites, according to reports.

Israel and the U.S. claim the underground precision missile factory was built by Iran. Two sources told Axios the Iranians started building the facility in coordination with Hezbollah and Syria in 2018.

Axios said Israel briefed the Biden administration ahead of the strike and that the White House didn't oppose it.

Israel has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in Syria where thousands of Iran-backed fighters are deployed. Syria is a key route for Iran to send weapons to Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israel this week destroyed an alleged Iranian underground missile factory in Syria, reportedly killing 16 and injuring 40, Axios reported.  
israel, syria, iran, raid
211
2024-05-12
Thursday, 12 September 2024 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved