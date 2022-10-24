Reports: Israel Destroyed Iranian Drone Manufacturing Plant in Syria

The Israeli Air Force has reportedly destroyed an Iranian drone factory in Syrian territory during a bombing raid Saturday.

The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the facility assembled unmanned vehicles whose parts were manufactured in Iran and then secretly shipped to Dimas in southern Syria, according to news outlets Ynet and Haaretz.

A radar and runway were also apparently damaged in the bombing, Haaretz reported.

There were no casualties in the Saturday strike, the news outlets noted.

According to Haaretz, the rights organization has previously reported Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah have used the Dimas military airport as a base of operations and were expanding the site and excavating underground storage sites.

The Saudi Al Arabiya network reported the latest strike was aimed at members of Hezbollah's 4400 unit, charged with the transport of Iranian weapons from Syria to Lebanon, Ynet reported.

The unit had been attacked by Israel a number of times in the past years after it was found to be coordinating weapons supplies with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps often disguised as humanitarian shipments, according to Ynet.

The mission was the first such strike in over a month, when the target was an arms shipment heading for Iranian-backed militias, Haaretz reported.

The drone manufacturing and weapons storage site was not far from Lebanon and Israel's borders, the news outlets stated.