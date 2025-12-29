Israel Defends Somaliland Move at UN Amid Gaza Concerns

Israel on Monday defended its formal recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, but several countries at the United Nations questioned whether the move aimed to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip or to establish military bases.

Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday.

The 22-member Arab League, a regional organization of Arab states in the Middle East and parts ‍of Africa, rejects "any measures arising from this illegitimate recognition aimed at facilitating forced displacement of the Palestinian people or exploiting ‍northern Somali ports to establish military bases," Arab League U.N. Ambassador Maged Abdelfatah Abdelaziz told the U.N. Security Council.

"Against the backdrop of Israel's previous references to Somaliland of the Federal Republic of Somalia as ⁠a destination for the deportation of Palestinian people, especially from Gaza, its unlawful recognition of Somaliland region of Somalia is deeply troubling," Pakistan's deputy U.N. ambassador, Muhammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon, told the Security Council.

Israel's U.N. mission did not immediately respond to a request ​for comment on the remarks or address any of them in its statement at the council meeting.

In March, the foreign ministers of Somalia and Somaliland said they had not received any proposal to resettle Palestinians from Gaza.

President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza states: "No one will be forced to ‍leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return."

Israel's coalition government, the ⁠most right-wing and religiously conservative in its history, includes far-right politicians who advocate the annexation of both Gaza and the West Bank and encourage Palestinians to leave their homeland.

Somalia's U.N. ambassador, Abukar Dahir Osman, said council members Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, and Somalia "unequivocally reject any steps aimed at advancing this objective, including any attempt by Israel to relocate the Palestinian population from Gaza to the northwestern region of Somalia."

Somaliland vs. Palestinian state

Somaliland ⁠has enjoyed effective autonomy — and relative peace and stability — since ​1991, when Somalia descended into civil war. But ⁠the breakaway region has failed to receive recognition from any other country.

"It is not a hostile step toward Somalia, nor does it preclude future dialogue between the parties," Israeli Deputy U.N. Ambassador Jonathan Miller told the council.

"Recognition is not an act of defiance. It is an opportunity."

In September, several Western states, including France, Britain, Canada, and Australia, ‌announced they would recognize a Palestinian state, joining more than three-quarters of the 193 U.N. members that already do so.

Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Tammy Bruce said: "This council's persistent double standards and misdirection of focus distract from its mission of maintaining international peace and security."

Slovenia's U.N. ⁠ambassador, Samuel Zbogar, disputed her argument, saying: "Palestine is not part ‍of any state.

"It is illegally occupied territory. ... Palestine is also an observer state in this organization."

He added: "Somaliland, on the other hand, is a part of a U.N. member state and recognizing it goes against ... the U.N. Charter."

Israel ‍said last week that it would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy. The former British protectorate hopes Israeli recognition will encourage other nations to follow suit, increasing its diplomatic heft and access to global markets.