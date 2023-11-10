×
Israel Revises Hamas Attack Death Toll to 'Around 1,200'

Friday, 10 November 2023 05:56 PM EST

A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry said on Friday that the death toll from the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel had been revised to around 1,200 from a previous government estimate of 1,400.

"Around 1,200 is the official number of victims of the October 7 massacre," spokesperson Lior Haiat said in a written statement.

Haiat said the figure had been updated on Thursday. He did not provide a reason for the revision.

The death count, which includes foreigners, "is not a final number. It (is) an updated estimate. It might change when (they) identify all the bodies," Haiat said. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


