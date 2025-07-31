Israeli Justice, Defense Ministers Call for Full Annexation of West Bank

Israel’s ministers of Justice and Defense have spent "many years" working towards Israel fully annexing the West Bank region and gaining “sovereignty” over the entire territory of Palestine and they say the "opportunity" to take control "must not be missed," the Times of Israel reports.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that they “have been working for many years to implement Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” which is the name the Israeli government uses to refer to the West Bank. “At this very moment, there is a moment of opportunity that must not be missed.”

The statement was issued in response to a report from Israel's Channel 14 claiming that neither minister had issued instructions to prepare for the annexation of the West Bank, a report that the ministers contend is "false."

The ministers said in their statement that this plan "was expressed, among other things, in the work done by Minister Levin during President Trump’s first term, in which all the necessary things were prepared for the important move — from a proposal for resolutions to precise maps, and Defense Minister Katz led a series of unprecedented decisions to strengthen settlement and pave the way for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."