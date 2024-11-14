Israeli Officials: Hamas Tied to Amsterdam Pogrom

Israeli intelligence officials have identified Dutch organizations with Hamas ties as the primary instigators of last week's disturbances in Amsterdam, according to a report released Wednesday by Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry.

The report details how several local organizations allegedly utilized social media platforms to heighten tensions and orchestrate attacks against Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans following their match against a Dutch team. Evidence includes screenshots from that evening showing explicit calls for violence and coordinated sharing of locations and tactical information.

The report identifies the Palestinian Community in the Netherlands (PGNL) as the primary organization behind the violence, claiming it maintains direct connections to Hamas. The document provides detailed evidence of these connections, including specific individuals reportedly serving as intermediaries.

Additional organizations and individuals involved in escalating tensions were allegedly linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a terror organization that maintains significant support and presence across Europe.

In a related development, Geert Wilders, leader of the largest party in the Dutch Parliament, demanded the resignation of Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema over her handling of the violent incidents. "Her incompetence is unprecedented," Wilders stated.