WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | officials | hamas | amsterdam | pogrom | instigators

Israeli Officials: Hamas Tied to Amsterdam Pogrom

By    |   Thursday, 14 November 2024 07:51 AM EST

Israeli intelligence officials have identified Dutch organizations with Hamas ties as the primary instigators of last week's disturbances in Amsterdam, according to a report released Wednesday by Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry.

The report details how several local organizations allegedly utilized social media platforms to heighten tensions and orchestrate attacks against Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans following their match against a Dutch team. Evidence includes screenshots from that evening showing explicit calls for violence and coordinated sharing of locations and tactical information.

The report identifies the Palestinian Community in the Netherlands (PGNL) as the primary organization behind the violence, claiming it maintains direct connections to Hamas. The document provides detailed evidence of these connections, including specific individuals reportedly serving as intermediaries.

Additional organizations and individuals involved in escalating tensions were allegedly linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a terror organization that maintains significant support and presence across Europe.

In a related development, Geert Wilders, leader of the largest party in the Dutch Parliament, demanded the resignation of Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema over her handling of the violent incidents. "Her incompetence is unprecedented," Wilders stated.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israeli intelligence officials have identified Dutch organizations with Hamas ties as the primary instigators of last week's disturbances in Amsterdam, according to a report released Wednesday by Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry.
israel, officials, hamas, amsterdam, pogrom, instigators
194
2024-51-14
Thursday, 14 November 2024 07:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved