×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | military | terrorist attacks | idf | palestinians

Israeli Military: 500 Terrorist Attacks Foiled in Past Year

israeli soldiers walk towards the northern gaza strip
Israeli soldiers walk towards the northern Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli border. (Neil Cohen/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 08:14 AM EST

The Israeli military on Monday reported thwarting some 500 terrorist attacks in the past year, citing intelligence assessments.

The Israel Defense Forces also arrested around 2,500 Palestinians since last March on suspicions of involvement in terror activity.

The IDF stated that special security forces carried out 550 of the 3,000 "individual arrest operations" that were part of this year's Operation "Break the Wave" in Judea and Samaria.

Israel launched the counterterrorism operation after a string of fatal attacks targeting Israelis earlier this year left 19 dead. The Break the Wave Operation mostly focuses on terror threats in Samaria – in particular, the cities of Jenin and Nablus, from where several attacks emerged.

Overall, terrorists killed 23 Israelis in attacks this year, including eight IDF soldiers. The military recorded at least 281 shooting attacks and attempts in Samaria and Judea, compared to just 91 last year. While 42 of those attacks targeted civilians, 239 sought to harm Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli military said that the raids in this region also led to the seizure of at least 250 weapons and $785,000 in cash allegedly intended to fund terror activity.

According to the Palestinian Authority, around 150 Palestinians were killed during the operation, while the IDF counted 136. The military stressed that most of the Palestinian fatalities were killed while carrying out attacks on Israelis or during clashes with security forces.

The annual statistics reveal a concerning increase in the number of Jewish attacks against Palestinians, with 838 incidents recorded this year, compared to 446 last year – an 88% increase.

Despite the increase, the IDF noted making only 113 arrests and opening a further 101 investigations. About 14 of those incidents were recorded as "serious," such as an attack on a Palestinian driver and the burning of a truck.

This article originally appeared on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is reposted with permission.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Israeli military on Monday reported thwarting some 500 terrorist attacks in the past year, citing intelligence assessments.
israel, military, terrorist attacks, idf, palestinians
311
2022-14-29
Tuesday, 29 November 2022 08:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved