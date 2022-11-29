Israeli Military: 500 Terrorist Attacks Foiled in Past Year

The Israeli military on Monday reported thwarting some 500 terrorist attacks in the past year, citing intelligence assessments.

The Israel Defense Forces also arrested around 2,500 Palestinians since last March on suspicions of involvement in terror activity.

The IDF stated that special security forces carried out 550 of the 3,000 "individual arrest operations" that were part of this year's Operation "Break the Wave" in Judea and Samaria.

Israel launched the counterterrorism operation after a string of fatal attacks targeting Israelis earlier this year left 19 dead. The Break the Wave Operation mostly focuses on terror threats in Samaria – in particular, the cities of Jenin and Nablus, from where several attacks emerged.

Overall, terrorists killed 23 Israelis in attacks this year, including eight IDF soldiers. The military recorded at least 281 shooting attacks and attempts in Samaria and Judea, compared to just 91 last year. While 42 of those attacks targeted civilians, 239 sought to harm Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli military said that the raids in this region also led to the seizure of at least 250 weapons and $785,000 in cash allegedly intended to fund terror activity.

According to the Palestinian Authority, around 150 Palestinians were killed during the operation, while the IDF counted 136. The military stressed that most of the Palestinian fatalities were killed while carrying out attacks on Israelis or during clashes with security forces.

The annual statistics reveal a concerning increase in the number of Jewish attacks against Palestinians, with 838 incidents recorded this year, compared to 446 last year – an 88% increase.

Despite the increase, the IDF noted making only 113 arrests and opening a further 101 investigations. About 14 of those incidents were recorded as "serious," such as an attack on a Palestinian driver and the burning of a truck.

This article originally appeared on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is reposted with permission.