Tags: israel | man killed | injured | terrorist | ramming | attack

1 Dead in Ramming Attack at West Bank Checkpoint

By    |   Thursday, 31 August 2023 08:07 AM EDT

An Israeli man was killed and two others wounded by a terrorist who rammed them with his truck at the Maccabim checkpoint near Modi'in on Thursday morning, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.

The terrorist was shot and killed shortly after.

One of the wounded was in critical condition and later passed away in the hospital.

MDA paramedic Avi Schiff described the situation: "We arrived at the scene with large forces and saw three young men, one of them unconscious and suffering from stomach and head injuries. We immediately gave them life-saving medical treatment in the field and evacuated them in intensive care vehicles to the hospital, with one in critical condition, one in serious condition and the third in good condition."

The terrorist escaped the scene of the attack in his vehicle and drove over 7 kilometers (more than 4 miles), passing several small towns and settlements.

On his way, the terrorist hit another car and lightly injured two Israeli citizens.

According to reports, the terrorist meant to escape to the West Bank but was shot and killed by security personnel at the Hashmonaim checkpoint, where security had already been alerted by the IDF.

The two checkpoints and Highway 443, which connects Modi'in to Jerusalem, were closed to traffic. Large forces of the police arrived at the two checkpoints, including Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai.

The terrorist was later identified as 41-year-old Daud Abd al-Razik Faiz from Beit Ammar in the West Bank. He was in possession of an Israeli work permit and used his Israeli employer's truck to carry out the deadly attack, according to the Kan news outlet.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich arrived at the scene of the event and stated: "We won't accept terrorism as our fate and continue to bury our dead every day. There is incitement here, there is a Palestinian Authority that takes responsibility for this. I want to make it clear to our enemies – when they try to harm us, they strengthen our grip on all parts of the homeland."

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.

Newsfront
