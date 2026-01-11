WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: israel | iran | high | alert

Israel on High Alert for Possibility of US Strike on Iran

Israel on High Alert for Possibility of US Strike on Iran
In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Iran, on Friday. (UGC via AP)

Sunday, 11 January 2026 05:28 AM EST

Israel is on high ⁠alert for the possibility of any U.S. intervention in Iran as authorities there confront the biggest anti-government protests in years, according to three Israeli sources with knowledge of the matter.

President Donald ‍Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent ‍days and warned Iran’s rulers against using force against demonstrators. On Saturday, Trump said ⁠the U.S. stands “ready to help”.

The sources, who were present for Israeli security consultations over the weekend, did not elaborate ​on what Israel’s high-alert footing meant in practice. Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war in June, in which the U.S. joined ‍Israel in launching airstrikes.

In a phone call on Saturday, Israeli Prime ⁠Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the possibility of U.S. intervention in Iran, according to an Israeli source who was present for the conversation. A U.S. official ⁠confirmed the two men ​spoke but did ⁠not say what topics they discussed.

Israel has not signaled a desire to ‍intervene in Iran as protests grip the country, with tensions between the two arch-foes ‌high over Israeli concerns about Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

In an interview with the Economist published on Friday, Netanyahu ⁠said ​there would be ‍horrible consequences for Iran if it were to attack Israel. Alluding to the protests, he said: “Everything ‍else, I think we should see what is happening inside Iran."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israel is on high ⁠alert for the possibility of any U.S. intervention in Iran as authorities there confront the biggest anti-government protests in years, according to three Israeli sources with knowledge of the matter.President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to...
israel, iran, high, alert
231
2026-28-11
Sunday, 11 January 2026 05:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved