Israeli Hostage Negotiators Meet Egyptian Officials

Israeli negotiators met in Egypt with senior Egyptian officials on Sunday to discuss the issue of the 59 hostages still held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza after 527 days.

"As instructed by [Israeli] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the negotiating team is now meeting in Egypt with senior Egyptian officials to discuss the issue of the hostages," the Prime Minister's Office announced on Sunday evening.

The negotiating team returned from Doha, Qatar, on Friday following failed attempts to extend Phase 1 of the three-phase ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian terrorist organization in return for the release of additional hostages.

Jerusalem has backed a proposal by U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff that Hamas release 11 living captives and half of the bodies it is holding as part of a ceasefire that would last throughout Passover and Ramadan. Under the proposal, the remaining hostages could go free if a deal is reached to end the war at the end of the truce.

Hamas rejected Witkoff's proposal, insisting on advancing to Phase 2 of the ceasefire agreement. However the gaps between the sides with regard to Phase 2 remain wide, leading to Witkoff's bridging proposal as an attempt to prevent a return to fighting.

Witkoff told CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper on Sunday, "I thought the proposal was compelling. The Israelis were informed about it and advised about it beforehand. After waiting for about two or three days for an answer from Hamas — which is their usual mode — we got a non-acceptable response."

Witkoff added, "It was totally unacceptable."

The U.S. Mideast envoy warned, "I believe they have an opportunity, but it is slipping away quickly. What happened with the Houthis yesterday, what happened with our strike, ought to inform as to where we stand with regard to terrorism and our tolerance level for terrorist actions—and I would encourage Hamas to get much more sensible."

On Saturday night, the United States launched a large-scale military operation against Yemen's Houthi militia, following an order from President Donald Trump.

The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed that 35 of the 59 hostages still held by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza are dead. Intelligence assessments indicate that 22 remain alive, while the status of two remains uncertain.